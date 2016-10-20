28°
OPINION: Dusit Thani Resort needs our full support

Peter Chapman
| 20th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
An artist impression of the Dusit Thani Brookwater Golf and Spa Resort.
An artist impression of the Dusit Thani Brookwater Golf and Spa Resort. Contributed

I AM like many others in that I like to take on a challenge to keep life interesting.

In saying that it has to be a challenge I believe I can conquer.

The man behind the Dusit Thani Resort project at Brookwater, Richard Turner, is also a man who likes a challenge.

And what a challenge he set himself four years ago to bring a five star resort to an area in Ipswich few outside of this country had ever heard of.

Firstly he had to persuade a major international resort group to operate and manage it, and then he needed hundreds to part with more than half-a-million dollars to buy the resort units.

Richard is a big man with big visions and he needed all of his large sales skills to pull the project together.

There were always going to be issues with finance and for the most part he managed these under the radar. Unfortunately for him his initial supporter got itchy feet and started to worry about when they were going to get their $25 million back.

Mind you if I had that sort of money I'd be worried too.

He says he's got it all sorted and for Ipswich's sake I hope he has.

This resort will bring great benefits to Ipswich and as such it deserves our total support.

