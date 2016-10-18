PHOTOS: Diwali Festival keeps getting bigger

Many restaurateurs have come and gone in the past decade in Ipswich.

Some have stood their ground and remain in the industry and of these just a few have excelled.

One of those is Raj Sharma who runs the Indian Mehfil in the CBD.

It hasn't been an easy journey for Raj over the years, but overcoming obstacles has been his forte.

On the back of his success in Ipswich he has expanded his restaurant operation throughout Brisbane.

However, it has been his work outside of the food industry that reveals the real character of Raj Sharma.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Diwali Festival night that he brought to Ipswich seven years ago now ranks as one of the district's leading community events.

On Sunday night I joined 600 people for the night and there is no doubt if the event could have seated 800 it still would have sold out.

The festival is about multi-cultural harmony, a point he made with great passion when took the microphone at the festival.

He is as spirited about this as anyone could be and for that alone he should be applauded.