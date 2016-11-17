OPINION: Deng's message a great one

WE ARE living in a time where a fair percentage of the population - and I'm not naming names - expects everything to be placed at their feet with the click of a mouse.

Most people will be able to relay stories of how their parents' generation berated them about how easy their lives were compared to the "old days" without the creature comforts, so I won't rattle on too long about that.

Every now and then, however, you'll still hear an inspirational story of how an individual managed to achieve great things having overcome unimaginable hardship.

I had an interesting chat with an Ipswich dad earlier this week, who called us to make sure we were covering Deng Thiak Adut's visit to West Moreton Anglican College (see today's page 5 story).

The conversation centred around the value of adversity in creating strong characters.

Here is a fella from a war-torn part of the world; a former child soldier and refugee who has now committed himself to helping others. Deng's story is inspirational to say the least, and we can only hope his presence can somehow jolt kids into realising just what can be achieved with a bit of self-belief.