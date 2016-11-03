OPINION: Councillor feels same pain as residents

ALL those residents who have been served with dog infringement notices over the past decade would have undoubtedly wished they could repay the favour to the man who was heading up the animal control division at the time, Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

Well last month they got their wish as the councillor was handed a $243 fine because his dog had a very bad night and wouldn't stop barking.

In fairness, Cr Antoniolli was given the worst job in the council locker and he was never going to be in a position to please all.

I was amongst those who got a letter about my dog during his term and while I was upset at the time, I do not hold any gripes with either the councillor or the council.

It alerted me to the fact that I had an issue with my dog, Oscar, that needed fixing.

Fortunately a barking collar and some discipline changes seem to have fixed that problem.

Still there are occasions when Oscar steps out of line and this seems to replicate, to a slightly lesser degree, the problems that Cr Antoniolli is having with his family dog.

While he may be upset by today's front page treatment of his fine it does serve the necessary purpose of saying council doesn't have one rule for its employees and another for local residents.

It also issues another warning that if you own a dog, you can't allow it to become a noisy nuisance.