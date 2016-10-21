Aby or Boo: Choosing a baby's name is no easy task

DECIDING on the name of a child is guaranteed to start a robust family conversation.

At least it did in my house before our daughter Aby was born.

As it turned out her name was suggested to us by a friend after we stumbled around with ideas for months.

It got so bad that we stopped talking about a name because we knew it was just going to end up in a stand-off.

For some reason I got stuck on the name Boo, yes I do realise it was a little strange, but at the time I liked it.

Whenever I raised it, my wife started laughing and that didn't sit too well for a person who thought he'd come up with a great, unique name.

The argument stopped when we settled on Aby and I was a stickler to tell my wife that we must spell it the correct way so she didn't have to go through life spelling it out.

You are now saying that Aby is not the common way this is spelt. Yes you are right, and the fault lies with me.

When the nurse asked me my newborn daughter's name for her cot, I said Aby and spelt it simply that way.

You'd think as a career journalist I would have got it right, but as I have told Aby, at least it meant she could get an easy personal number plate.