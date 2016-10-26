OPINION: Cancer is the scourge on our life

JUST A few weeks ago I said farewell to my sister.

She wasn't old when cancer took its final toll.

Fortunately her suffering was only for a short period, dying just six weeks after receiving her diagnosis.

It may sound selfish, but I was glad that she didn't linger and wither away like I have seen other family members do.

My father fought hard when he too was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

He battled on for two years and in the end he was bed-ridden and totally dependent on others.

I wouldn't take back one day of my father's life, in fact one of the most precious memories of my life with him was cooking him dinner in his final week.

That said it was a final journey that caused him much pain and suffering.

Cancer is a horrid thing and as you see it eat away at someone you love you will wish, like I did, that there was some wonder drug available to beat it.

When you are confronted with a family member dying in agony with cancer it makes you believe in euthanasia, even if you have been the strongest opponent of it all your life.

My sister was told that she may have had cancer for two years before she complained to the doctor about her symptoms.

If only she had gone to be checked out back then.

I can only think if she had she may still be with us today.