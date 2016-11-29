COMMENT: Be a vet, not a salesman

THERE'S no doubt in my mind that the vast majority of veterinarians in the Ipswich region do a fantastic job.
My household has relied on them over the years for everything from tick paralysis to wild dog attacks. They provided the best service we could have hoped for - albeit at a price.
When it comes to looking after man's best friend, I think most of us dog lovers can agree that it's worth forking out a few dollars - so long as the need is serious.
That being considered, there is one particular practice being adopted by some vets in recent years that is of great concern.
The upsell - where the vet tries to sell you half the products and services available in the shop - is something that we've noticed only in the last few years.
It's a concern because we are so accustomed to the vet putting the needs of the animal first, and we have learned to trust them based on that simple understanding.
When a vet becomes a salesman, how do you keep putting that faith in them that they are doing only what is necessary to save your dog or ensure it is healthy and happy?