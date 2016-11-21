Man dies in crash south of Ipswich

UPDATE 9AM: A MAN has been killed and a woman seriously injured in a crash this morning.

Police say two vehicles collided on Munbilla Rd, Kalbar about 7.30am.

The 18-year-old man, from Ipswich, was driving a Toyota Lexcen.

The woman, believed to be a 42-year-old local driving a Mitsubishi Outlander, is being flown to the PA Hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is stable at this stage.

The accident occurred on Dinnercamp Bridge.

Police have confirmed the Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the incident.

EARLIER: ONE person is trapped and seriously injured following a two-car crash this morning.

Police say the accident is on Kalbar-Munbilla Rd, Kalbar, about 40km south of Ipswich.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a female patient is being assessed at the scene.

Firefighters are on scene.

More to come.