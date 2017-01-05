Third juvenile charged in one punch attack on Gold Coast

UPDATE: Detectives from the Gold Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit have charged a third juvenile after an alleged serious assault in Surfers Paradise early yesterday morning.

Just before 2am yesterday two 21-year-old men were walking along Ferny Ave when a group of males allegedly verbally abused them. It will be alleged that two males from the group followed the 21-year-olds and physically assaulted them.

One of the youths allegedly punched one of the men in the back of his head, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The second 21-year-old man received treatment for minor injuries at the scene.

A 15-year-old Loganlea boy has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

Police yesterday charged a 16-year-old Churchill boy with one count each of grievous bodily harm, common assault and public nuisance and a 14-year-old-year Goodna boy with one count each of common assault and public nuisance over the incident.

Both will face the Southport Children's Court today.

The incident also comes exactly one year after Brisbane water polo player Cole Miller, 18, was killed by a one-punch attack in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley.

Doctors to wake one punch victim from induced coma

EARLIER: A 21-year-old one-punch victim is expected to be taken out of an induced coma today.

Thomas Dover was allegedly attacked in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast just before 2am yesterday.

Two Ipswich teenagers have been charged over the assault.

Following investigations yesterday, detectives from the Gold Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit charged two juveniles aged 14 and 16.

A 16-year-old Churchill boy has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and one count each of common assault and public nuisance.

A 14-year-old-year Goodna boy has been charged with one count each of common assault and public nuisance.

Investigations are continuing.