One of three guilty for Hotel Metropole police fight

ONE of three people charged after police were assaulted outside the Hotel Metropole last November has avoided a criminal record.

Nathan Bernard Daniels, 28, was fined in Ipswich Magistrates Court earlier this month for his role in a scuffle between police and three patrons in the early hours of Sunday November 20.

Daniels pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one count each of assault or obstruct police in the vicinity of a licensed premises and public nuisance.

Police say another person was charged for knocking a female police officer over and kicking her, damaging a police radio, during the struggle.

Daniels was fined $400 with no conviction recorded.