One dead, one critical in double stabbing horror

ONE man is dead, a second in a critical condition after a stabbing incident in Brisbane.

Detectives have declared a crime scene at an Alexandra Hills property after a call reporting two men had been stabbed.

A man in his thirties has died at the scene.

A second man in his thirties has been transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police were called to the Brompton Street home around 11.50pm and have begun to forensically examine the house.