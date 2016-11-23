One dead, one critical in double stabbing horror

ONE man is dead, a second in a critical condition after a stabbing incident in Brisbane.
Detectives have declared a crime scene at an Alexandra Hills property after a call reporting two men had been stabbed.
A man in his thirties has died at the scene.
A second man in his thirties has been transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.
Police were called to the Brompton Street home around 11.50pm and have begun to forensically examine the house.
