One in custody, one on run after police sting stolen car

A DRAMATIC pursuit has played out on the streets of Ipswich this morning, with one man managing to out run police.

The chase was triggered after police were alerted to the presence of several stolen vehicles in the district.

When members of the public phoned to report two suspect vehicles hooning in the Brassall area, police set up a cordon.

District duty officer Sergeant Lindsay Kuhrt said one of the two vehicles - a white Toyota Carolla that had been stolen from Acacia Ridge - drove over the police stingers.

A brief chase ensued and the vehicle came to a stop on Fernvale Rd, Brassall - near the intersection of Highmead Dve.

Two men jumped out and ran away, jumping residents' fences and running through yards. Police were able to apprehend one of the men, but the other managed to evade them.

He has been described as being aged about 30, with a slim build and wearing a blue shirt.

Sergeant Kuhrt said some property was found in the vehicle and police were conducting checks to see if it was related to further break and enter offences.

Detectives from the Ipswich CIB are questioning the man who was arrested this morning.

Investigations into the whereabouts of the man who fled police on foot - in addition to the other stolen vehicle - are continuing.