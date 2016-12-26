One cuppa could save your life

COME VISIT US: Driver Reviver volunteers Pat Oliver and Carol Beaton.

STOPPING for a cup of tea and a chat could save your life.

That's the simple message Driver Reviver volunteers Pat Oliver and Carol Beaton want drivers to understand over Christmas.

The charismatic pair, both members of the Redbank Goodna Lioness Club, take shifts at the site beside the BP Service Station on the Cunningham Highway at Amberley.

"More people should be taking a break, especially after the amount of accidents this year,” Ms Oliver said.

"We try to encourage them to sit. That's the whole idea of driver reviver,” she said.

Ms Oliver, who has volunteered for 10 years, encouraged others to donate time at the driver rest stops.

"We have a good old laugh and get to know people,” she said.

"I love to help and we hope that we can save someone's life.”

Ms Beaton said she could notice a significant difference from when tired drivers arrived at the driver reviver station to when they left.

"It brightens them up a bit,” she said.

"Often people stay even longer than they intend to.”

Ms Oliver said in the

past she would see up to

60 cars stop each day, but now on average she saw about 20.

"I think a lot of people don't know we are here,” she said.

"I hope we see more people stopping.”

When asked if they planned to retire from their important role behind the booth any time soon, the ladies' answer was simple.

"We'll do it as long as we can,” Ms Oliver said.