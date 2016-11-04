Old medical records focus of black lung inquiry

LONG lost medical records of a retired Ipswich coal miner suffering from the notorious black lung disease have become the subject of a parliamentary inquiry.

Percy Verrall today gave evidence before the Committee in Bundamba, saying while he recalled having chest x-rays about once every five years, he was never given copies nor advised on the results.

As far as he knows, those X-rays, of him and other workers, were last stored in a shipping container at Redbank.

Committee Chair Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller asked Mr Verrall for his permission to seek out those lost chest x-rays to determine whether there were signs of the disease throughout the 80s and 90s that medical professionals, and the system in place, failed to identify.

In 1984 a widespread State Government program saw chest x-rays taken on a host of miners, although Mr Verrall can't recall being included.

The results of that program found 75 of those miners had, or were suspected of having, black lung disease and it was after that the disease became thought of as eradicated.

The most pointed questions from the session came from the committee's appointed barrister, Council Assisting Ben McMillan who asked whether, following that program, dust mitigation and safety practices changed within the mines.

"Do you remember anyone saying that program had discovered 75 cases of black lung?" Mr McMillan asked Percy, who replied "no".

Percy Verrall suffers from 'black lung' disease caused by his time spent coal mining. David Nielsen

"After the mid-80s did you see any attempts by the mines to reduce the amount of coal dust you were exposed?"

"No," Mr Verrall replied.

"Did you receive any information from the government about the fact that 75 people had been discovered to have black lung?"

Again Mr Verrall said, "no."

Throughout the session Mr Verrall told the committee, made up of MPs from both sides of politics including the former LNP Health Minister Lawrence Springborg, about his attempts to use masks to block out the dust.

"We took a couple of masks in with us one night, but within minutes… probably one minute, we had to throw them away because we couldn't breathe… they were blocked up," Mr Verrall said while detailing the practice of Stone Dusting following the Box Flat disaster.

The attempt to use masks was not a directive from the mining company and Mr Verrall can't recall ever discussing the potential impact of black lung disease during his 29 years working underground.

Former coal miner Percy Verrall has been diagnosed with 'Black Lung' after decades working underground. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

Mr Verrall was diagnosed with black lung in 2000 and his condition has progressively worsened with the most distressing incidents including him throwing up large volumes of blood.

In 2013 he was taken to hospital nine times and throughout the one hour committee hearing the 73-year-old had to pause several times to cough.

Mr Verrall's main concern is for the young miners working in the industry now.

He's determined to do all he can to ensure no one goes through the horror of what he and his family have faced at the hands of this disease.

"If I had known how I would be now, I would have gotten out of (the mines)," Mr Verrall said.

Jo-Ann Miller closed the session thanking Mr Verrall for his time and apologising, on behalf of the committee, that he was suffering this disease.

"We will do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of why this has happened," she said.

Mr Verrall has also called for a fund to be established to help miners pay for medical costs related to black lung disease.

The next public hearing of the Coal Workers' Pneumoconiosis select committee will be in Brisbane on Wednesday November 9.