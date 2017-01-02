Oh! Jo Jo: the new wave of Ipswich retail confidence

JUST OPEN: Mother and daughter team Tyler-Jane and Jo Hart in the newest store in the Top of Town, Oh! Jo Jo.

NEW Years Eve was when the stars aligned for an Ipswich mum and the perfect day to open her new business.

Jo Hart and her husband Kev celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Saturday but the day would also come to mark the beginning of Oh! Jo Jo, a speciality clothing boutique in the top of town.

The business woman's boutique marks the beginning of what she believes is a new wave of retail in Ipswich, one which will see the top of town thrive.

"I think the top of town is just forging ahead, we're going to end up with the West End or Paddington feel up here. There's the cafe set and people coming from other places,” she said.

"If you build it, they'll come, it will increase the people flowing through the market. We have a lot of people in Ipswich who would prefer to shop locally so you provide for them and work towards other avenues.

"I can see more speciality shops popping up, there are a lot of empty shops at the top of town and they are just perfect with all the architecture. I'd like to see all the utilised and have lots of little boutiques popping up all over the place.

"There is a passion about Ipswich, it's a great place.”

Ms Hart said New Years Eve was an extra special occasion for the family but as from Saturday, would have a new meaning in years to come.

"That was an adventure for us, getting married so by opening on New Years Eve, it was the beginning of our next adventure,” she said.

"My daughter has just finished grade 12 so I was no longer running around after children at home so I thought now was a good time and the opportunity came up.

"I've been working in this community, and have gotten to know the community and the clientele and the opportunity just popped up.”

Visit Oh! Jo Jo at 193 Brisbane St, Ipswich.