Officer dragged behind stolen Mercedes-Benz

A POLICE officer was dragged ten meters behind a stolen Mercedes van at Fairney View yesterday.

Police say they saw the stolen van around 2:30pm on Wivenhoe-Somerset Road at Split Yarn Creek.

They then deployed a tyre deflation device at the intersection of Fernvale Road and Hecks Road only for the driver to stop before hitting them.

Once the vehicle had halted, police have opened the doors and instructed the driver to get out.

The driver has then driven off, dragging the officer behind the van.

The vehicle was then found in North Ipswich and another tyre deflation device was successfully used at Moores Pocket Road, Tivoli.

The vehicle stopped at the intersection of Hill Street and Pine Mountain Road where the driver was arrested.

A 35-year-old Ipswich woman has been charged with three counts of fail to stop, and one count each of dangerous driving, disqualified driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of liquor or a drug.

She is expected to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, October 31.