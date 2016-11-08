36°
'Offensive' Wicked Campers could be deregistered

Geoff Egan
8th Nov 2016
A Wicked Camper.
A Wicked Camper.

CONTROVERSIAL Wicked Campers could soon be forced to remove any "offensive advertising" or have their fleet deregistered.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced new legislation in parliament on Tuesday that would allow any vehicles with offensive slogans or cartoons to be taken off the roads.

Wicked Campers have faced criticism for having sexist slogans spray painted on their vans.

Ms Palaszczuk said the legislation would allow advertising standards to be enforced.

"The legislation will ensure that advertisers who use these offensive slogans and cartoons will be required to remove them from vehicles or risk having those vehicles de-registered," she said.

"Once they are de-registered, they can no longer be used on roads until the advertisement is removed."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

As the Advertising Standards Bureau has no enforcement mechanism Ms Palaszczuk said some companies have ignored its rulings.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith praised the move to get offensive vans off Queensland roads.

"For too long this problem had simply been allowed to languish while Wicked Campers thumbed their nose at the advertising code which had upheld many, many complaints against them to no avail," she said.

"It's excellent the Queensland Government is now acting to deregister the vans which refuse to remove offensive signage."

Ms Palaszczuk said the legislation was designed to stop offensive advertising - not humour.

"I think most Queenslanders are up for good humour and tongue in cheek advertising - but there is no place in Queensland for sexist, misogynistic rubbish on full display," she said.

Federal Liberal Democrats Senator David Leyonhjelm has defended Wicked's slogans as an expression of free speech. He said critics of Wicked slogans were "particularly wowserish".

A parliamentary committee will consider the legislation before it is voted on in parliament.

