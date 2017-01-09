NRL stars spotted wearing Gatton designer's creations

WHEN well-known NRL stars started to wear clothing designed by 18-year-old Jayden English, he knew he was onto a winner.

Jayden started an online clothing label when he was in Year 12 at Gatton and traded in his rural lifestyle to study graphic design and marketing on the Sunshine Coast.

The popularity of his label, Turtl3 Co, has snowballed since he started it online in 2015 and he has even bigger plans for this year.

"In 2017 I am releasing pieces with more bright colours rather than the original black and white to change it up," he said.

"It's been building up and is getting bigger week by week. Bigger names are starting to wear them now."

When he first started playing around with designs his parents thought he was just trying to avoid getting a "real job".

Now, just over a year later, Turtl3 Co looks like it could turn into a profitable enterprise for the young entrepreneur.

NRL stars including Gold Coast Titans halfback Ashley Taylor, Kyle Feldt from the Queensland Cowboys and Blake Ferguson of the Sydney Roosters have all been spotted sporting Jayden's clothing label.

"It's pretty crazy. When I found out a few of the guys were wearing it I was amazed," he said.

Jayden discovered a love for the coast while holidaying at his family friends' Sunshine Coast property while in high school.

The teen uses his Turtl3 Co Instagram account, which currently has 11,400 followers, to sell his clothing while he studies.

"The support has been amazing. I finish university in 2018 and definitely want to open up a store when I finish," he said.

When asked if he would have ever imagined being where he is now while completing high school in Gatton, Jayden's response was simple.

"Definitely not," he said.

"I didn't think I had a hope. My advice to other Year 12s graduating in small country towns would be to stick to it.

"There were plenty of times were things weren't going well and I could've given up but I am so glad I didn't."

You can find out more about Jayden's designs at turtl3co.com or through his turtl3.co Instagram account.