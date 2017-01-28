NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

A MAJOR development catering for retirees will be officially opened this afternoon.

Aveo Springfield will be the largest integrated retirement community in Australia and represents a $1 billion investment in the region.

This year the first residents will begin moving into the retirement apartments, strategically built next to the Mater Private Hospital Springfield.

Tonight, Aveo Springfield is celebrating the opening of its flagship retirement community's sales suite with a 'jazz meets shiraz' party from 4pm to 7pm.

It's a significant moment for the budding Springfield community, expected to be home to more than 100,000 people by 2036.

While today's official opening ceremony marks the end of one construction phase, the entire project still has a long way to go.

In the next 20 years, 2500 retirement apartments will pop up on the Springfield landscape meeting a desperate need in the wider Ipswich community.

Aveo Springfield will include a world-class wellness centre complete with a hydrotherapy pool, physiotherapy and allied health centre, a GP clinic and alternative and beauty therapies.

Plans also include a boutique child care centre and multiple levels of aged care residents.

Around 5400 construction jobs will be created over the life of the project and 580 permanent jobs once complete.

