Notorious Ipswich intersection undergoing a makeover

Emergency Services attend a three vehicle traffic accident on Pine and Delacy Streets in May, 2013.

A CHAOTIC North Ipswich intersection is about to become more disorganised, but only temporarily.

Road works at Pine and Delacy Sts are expected to start on Tuesday as part of a $2.75 million upgrade that will see new traffic lights installed and the entire intersection transformed.

It's been a long time coming; the problematic intersection is well known by locals as a dangerous black spot.

The intersection is used by at least 11,000 drivers every day and is the site of 41 crashes, leading to 26 injuries between 2007 and 2012.

In 2013 the intersection was named a traffic crash 'hotspot' and those who live and work nearby say near misses are a regular sighting.

When the works are finished, the traffic island installed in 2014 will be gone, a new pedestrian crossing and set of traffic lights will be added, and traffic will flow freely up to in all directions once again.

Kenmore based civil engineering and earthworks contractor Bielby Holdings Pty Ltd won the tender to carry out the works, which will create nine direct jobs.

"I've lobbied hard for these works since well before I was elected as the Member for Ipswich West, so I am pleased to be able to deliver long overdue improvements to this busy intersection for people living and working in the City of Ipswich," MP Jim Madden said.

The project is expected to be finished by May.

A sign will keep drivers up to date with the progress.