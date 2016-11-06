34°
Northsiders, Swifts teams on the rise

David Lems
| 6th Nov 2016 3:40 PM
Northsiders bowler Kane Fairhurst concentrates on his task in his team's latest one-day victory over Thunder.
Northsiders bowler Kane Fairhurst concentrates on his task in his team's latest one-day victory over Thunder. David Nielsen

TOUTED at the start of the season as a rebuilding team, Northsiders are proving the surprise package in this year's Ipswich-Toowoomba one-day competition.

Northsiders can secure a spot in the semi-final by beating University in their final qualifying game in Toowoomba this weekend.

Saturday's six-wicket win over Marburg/Mt Crosby Thunder was Northsiders' third from four games under the new combined competition format.

After restricting Thunder to 9/199 at Keith Sternberg Oval, Northsiders comfortably reached 4/200.

The home side was led by club newcomer and opener Chris Darrach with 83 off 81 balls, including 10 boundaries in a row at one stage.

Northsiders' new co-coach Mick Hillier summed up the side's progress perfectly.

"I think the one day game probably suits the style of the team that we've got,'' he said, sharing the role with his brother Marcus.

"We're playing pretty good positive cricket and everyone is having a good time.''

Hillier said the team's bowling and fielding had generally been of high standard.

That has been enhanced by the efforts of workhorses like left-arm opening bowler Kev Cumming, who snared 4/30 off his 10 overs, after a five-wicket haul in the previous match.

Northsiders' main goal entering the 2016/17 season was having fun.

Hillier said the players had responded with a bus trip planned for this weekend before a bonding session at the Toowoomba races after playing University.

It's that approach that has left the Hillier brothers with a rare predicament this weekend - who to leave out.

Saturday's win was without regular first graders Dominic Salton, Jarrod Darrach and Jordan Alegre who had SEQ under-20 representative commitments.

Salton has been one of Northsiders' best.

"When we are all fully fit and everybody's back next week, there's going to be some unlucky people who won't make the team,'' Hillier said. "Which is probably the first time as a club that we've been in that position for quite a while.''

Hillier said having his brother to bounce ideas off had been productive.

Northsiders' latest first grade success also completed a successful weekend for the club with the second graders beating competiton leaders Centrals and some junior sides also winning.

That included the Northsiders' under-12 team where Hillier umpired his son Jack's game before joining the first graders.

"We just want to try and keep that momentum going and hopefully we can play in the semi-finals of the one-day competition,'' Hillier said of the top side.

In other weekend results, Swifts also continued their fine form with a 82 run win over Toowoomba opponents Highfields Railway.

Co-captain Dylan Hickson (85) and middle order batsman Heshan Amara- thunga (61) set up the victory with a 158 run partnership.

Swifts made an imposing 239 before bowlers Cam Wood (4/37), Nigel van der Wert (2/30) and Dylan Hickson (1/6) struck early to shut down Highfields's hopes at Amberley.

Swifts dismissed Highfields for 167.

Taipans impress

Eastern Taipans completed an important win over University Toowoomba.

After scoring 178, the Taipans dismissed University for 63 with Andrew Doyle snaring 4/13 and Vaughan Oldham taking two wickets.

Oldham earlier top scored with 73 opening the batting.

Brothers' semi-final hopes suffered a setback when they were beaten by Toowoomba team Western Districts in a thriller.

After Brothers posted 7/198, Wests reached 6/201 with three balls to spare at Heritage Oval in Toowoomba.

Brothers batsmen Michael Ridgewell (42), Luke Dixon (44) and captain Craig Cumming (46) made solid starts without going on with the job.

