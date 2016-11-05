No quick fix for battling JBS workers

OPTIONS: Opposition agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon, with AMIEU representatives Warren Earle and Matt Journeaux and Member for Blair Shayne Neumann discuss JBS workers situation.

AS WORKERS at JBS Dinmore continued to battle for continuity of employment, Joel Fitzgibbon, Shadow Federal Agriculture Minister, said the burden should be shared by the company.

"The employees should not bear the lion's share of the situation, it should be shared," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

In a written statement, Anthony Pratt, JBS Australia Chief Operating Officer - Northern, said the issues were related to the decrease in the available number of cattle.

"Australia's beef herd is at a 20-year low after a prolonged period of drought," Mr Pratt said in his statement.

"At this stage of the beef supply cycle, there is a significant shortage of slaughter cattle and the impact is being felt by all meat processing companies across Australia, leading to shift reductions and in some cases even plant closures.

"We understand and acknowledge that this has been and continues to be a very difficult situation for our employees."

The size of the national herd and availability of cattle was a key concern for Mr Fitzgibbon and should be for the Federal Government.

Despite this, Mr Fitzgibbon was not in favour of introducing limits on live cattle exports.

"I do not think any Australian government will put a limit on exports, we are an island trading nation," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

Instead, Mr Fitzgibbon said the Federal Government should look at ways to improve productivity, as well as 'market-based' solutions in times of drought.

"A government can use strategic measures to influence outcomes, but there is never a quick fix on herd numbers."

Mr Fitzgibbon said there should be a focus on the costs of insuring herds, and it should be factored into the market price.

"It will allow farmers to strive for better land management, because there is a lower risk."

Acknowledging the efforts of the current government, Mr Fitzgibbon said it had offered 'seed money' to encourage farmers.