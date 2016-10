One reader thinks budgie smugglers are never a good idea.

Budgie smugglers seem to have provoked negative comments over the years, as in Tony Abbott's wearing of them and the following cartoon overdoses.

I think all Australian budgies would like to see these smuggler swimming trunks wing their way off into the distance somewhere.

JUDI COX,

SPRINGFIELD