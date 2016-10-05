No bail for man accused of driving at two police officers

A LEICHHARDT man who is alleged to have attempted to run over two police officers on October 2 was remanded in custody in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Joseph Michael Theaker, 31, did not make an application for bail and will next be mentioned later in October.

He is charged with two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop a motor vehicle.

The charges arose from an incident at Leichhardt early in the morning of October 2.