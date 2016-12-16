35°
Nine times the Ipswich foodie scene evolved this year

Emma Clarke
| 30th Dec 2016 3:50 PM

AN ABUNDENCE of new cafes, restaurants and pubs popped up across the Ipswich region in 2016, forcing the town onto the foodie destination map. 

Have a look at some of the major players who tickled the town's tastebuds this year.

The Cottage Restaurant, Ipswich

The Scottish high country inspired Angela and Mark Naoum to transform an iconic 155-year-old Ipswich building into a fine dining restaurant.

The Cottage Restaurant on Limestone St seated its first diners in October, marking a five year journey from a dream to a reality for the local family.

 

Thirty-Seven Cafe and Restaurant, Bundamba

Thirty-Seven Cafe  and Restaurant is a Bundamba based cafe opened by owner, Anh Ho in May 2016.

The cafe is passionate about sharing good food and coffee as well as a memorable experience with the locals in the area.

Thirty-Seven Cafe is a reflection of Anh's identity, being influenced by an Asian palate and Australian upbringing.

 

Schnitz Orion Springfield team leader Aroha Tulloch with the chicken parmigiana with chips and garden salad.
Schnitz Orion Springfield team leader Aroha Tulloch with the chicken parmigiana with chips and garden salad. Rob Williams

Schnitz, Springfield

THE perfect chicken breast crumbed and pan fried with Schnitz's schnitzel secret is the recipe to success for Orion shopping centre's latest culinary venture.

The franchise is the first of its kind in Ipswich, having grown from a Melbourne schnitzel master in the 1980s to the chicken institution it is today.

"No magician tells their secret and neither does Schnitz," store manager Jade Deegan said.

Schnitz opened at Orion Springfield in October.

 

116 Laneway Cafe, Ipswich

A new cafe opened by restaurant owner Raj Sharma brought Melbourne-style laneway markets and alfresco dining to Ipswich.

Indian Mehfil restaurant owner Raj Sharma with staff member Katharine Thompson in the newly launched 116 Laneway Cafe and Bar. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Indian Mehfil restaurant owner Raj Sharma with staff member Katharine Thompson in the newly launched 116 Laneway Cafe and Bar. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

As part of council approvals for the new cafe - 116 Laneway, the laneway between Mr Sharma's Indian Mehfil restaurant and the old Town Hall has re-opened to pedestrian traffic, linking the Ipswich Art Gallery to Brisbane St.

The cafe is cleverly housed inside a shipping container, decked out with power and a full service area with alfresco dining along the laneway.

Mr Sharma said his plan was to bring in entertainers and allow small market operators such as flower stalls to set up to bring the laneway to life.

The cafe opened in February.

 

Behind Our Picket Fence, Ipswich

Known for their vetkoek burger, s a traditional South African fried dough bread, family venture Behind Our Picket Fence opened on Brisbane St earlier this year.

 

Arcadia, Ipswich

Bringing a modern Hellenic dining experience to Ipswich, Arcadia offers a large selection of Meze share plates, traditional Greek dishes, salads & sweets available both dine in and take away.

The licenced restaurant sells local wines, as well as a rotating selection of wines, beers and ouzo imported from Greece.

It opened on Warwick Rd earlier this year.

 

German beer house Heisenberg officially opened last night. Staff members Corina Fechner and Gabrielle Towns. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
German beer house Heisenberg officially opened last night. Staff members Corina Fechner and Gabrielle Towns. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

The beer was free flowing as Ipswich's first German restaurant celebrated its grand opening (very) late last year.

Heisenberg Haus, owned by Dale and Karyn Fechner, was filled with hungry patrons enjoying the city's latest dining hotspot.

The Fechner family returned to their German roots with the restaurant, which front of house manager Andrew said was all about mixing German classics with Aussie favourites.

"The building lent itself to a restaurant bar and there's nothing else like this in town," he said.

 

Dancing Bean Cafe, Ipswich

Ipswich became home to Dancing Bean Specialty Roasters - an exciting addition to the Circa 160 precinct in the Top of Town.

Dancing Bean Espresso coffee roasters and cafe at Circa 160 in the Top of Town. Coffee roaster Naoyuki Kitajima.
Dancing Bean Espresso coffee roasters and cafe at Circa 160 in the Top of Town. Coffee roaster Naoyuki Kitajima. David Nielsen

It opened behind Heisenberg Haus at 160 Brisbane St.

Forty West Cafe, Ripley

Forty West cafe opened as a dining precinct where families can eat wholesome meals, with the cafe bringing a taste of the trendy dinner city cafe scene to the Ipswich region.

Topics:  ipswich business ipswich food small business

Nine times the Ipswich foodie scene evolved this year

Nine times the Ipswich foodie scene evolved this year

Plenty of new eateries put Ipswich on the culinary map

