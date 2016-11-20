Police officer hospitalised after fight outside hotel

THREE people have been charged after police were allegedly assaulted during a disturbance outside an Ipswich hotel last night.

It will be alleged around 1.30am police were attempting to arrest a man involved in physical altercation with another man when a woman grabbed the officer and tried to pull him to the ground.

The same woman then allegedly punched the senior constable in the back of the head before striking and kicking a female constable while they tried to arrest her.

A police radio was also damaged during the incident.

While police were attempting to move another woman away from the area, she allegedly pushed a female sergeant causing her to fall backwards, striking her head on the pavement.

The sergeant was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A 22-year-old Leichhardt woman has been charged with two counts each of serious assault police and obstruct police and one count of wilful damage of police property.

A 35-year-old woman of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of serious assault police and one count of obstruct police.

A 28-year-old Brassall man has been charged with one count each of public nuisance and obstruct police.

All three are due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 6.