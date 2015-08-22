REVEALED: Bypass viaduct passes over heritage site

UPDATE: Works begin today on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing viaduct, an 800m-long road bridge that will extend from the Lockyer Valley and cut through the Toowoomba Range at Mount Kynoch.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the viaduct would provide the key link between the Lockyer Valley and Toowoomba.

"The viaduct is a critical design feature of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project which will provide a safer, faster link in the National Land Transport Network," Mr Chester said.

John McVeigh, Leeanne Enoch and Lockyer Valley councillor Jason Cook at the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing site. Nev Madsen

Groom MP John McVeigh said the viaduct was integral to the TSRC to "create an alternative crossing of the Toowoomba range for trucks, away from the streets of Toowoomba," Mr McVeigh said.

"When completed, the viaduct will also allow the TSRC to pass over the heritage-listed railway line at its western end without having any impact on rail operations.

The viaduct is a bridge from the Lockyer Valley to the eastern end of the cutting through the Toowoomba Range at Mount Kynoch.

Work is set to begin on the viaduct this month.

It comprises of a series of smaller bridges that are connected to one another and structurally supported by arches or sturdy platforms between two end towers.

It is designed to pass over the heritage-listed rail line at the western end of the viaduct.

Road and rail transport will merge seamlessly at this location with no impact on existing rail services.

Initial works on the viaduct started back in May, with site preparation and the establishment of environmental control measures such as sediment and erosion controls.

It also included installing site access tracks to the work area, mobilisation of temporary site offices, construction of an onsite concrete batch plant and tree clearing.

Foundation works are now set to begin with the viaduct expected to be completed by late 2018.