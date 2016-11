Greg Osborn Full Profile Login to follow

Big sisters Riley and Bailey Cope recently welcomed baby Marley at the Ipswich Hospital.

And check out the other bubs in this week's QT Cuties here.

If you would like to send in a picture for publication, please email it with details to ipswich.photo@qt.com.au

A QT photographer takes pictures in the maternity ward at Ipswich Hospital every Wednesday at 9am.