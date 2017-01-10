New spooky stories from the Swich on the way

ROUND TWO: Jack Sim, pictured with the infamous statue of Bertie Piper, is working on a new book 'Haunted Ipswich Volume 2'.

FOR 20 years Jack Sim has been sharing spooky tales of Ipswich's past.

His book, Haunted Ipswich, featuring 13 ghost stories, has sold more than 1000 copies since 2010 and this year will be reprinted, but that's not all Mr Sim has in store.

He's working on a new book, Haunted Ipswich Volume 2, and as part of his research is hosting a session at Ipswich Library next month.

Mr Sim is fascinated by ghost stories, saying they offer a window into the past as most stories are based on actual events.

Today marks an anniversary for one of Ipswich's best known ghost stories involving the death of a 12-year-old boy Terence Hildebert Piper.

Terence, known as Bertie, died on January 10, 1904, believed to have succumbed to Typhoid Fever.

Upon his death a large statue was erected in Ipswich Cemetery as a memorial.

The large, life-like statue stands on a pedestal facing the east and for years has been the subject of ghost stories with tales of the boy's eyes turning green, or stories of the statue moving, Mr Sims says.

"A lady contacted me and she told me how she had gone into the cemetery to sit around the base of the statue as a teenage girl with a couple of friends back when she was 18," Mr Sims recounts.

"Back then it was said the statue came to life and Bertie, as he was known, would turn his head and bend down to look at you. Ipswich kids knew the statue and the stories well.

"In 2005 this woman was celebrating her 40th birthday.

"She and the two friends went back to the cemetery that night to sit around the statue again hoping they would see something, since nothing spooky had happened when they were teens.

"Although they stayed all night, to their disappointment nothing happened again.

"I asked this woman, are you absolutely certain you sat at the base and nothing moved?

"She was adamant that's what happened.

"I told her; well that's interesting because Bertie's statue wasn't there that night. It was destroyed by vandals in 2001.

"It wasn't even in the cemetery. At the time Bertie was literally in pieces in a box with his distant relatives.

"To this day I am not sure if she believed me or not, but it definitely wasn't there."

It was never proven, but rumour had it a group of young boys had broken into the cemetery and taken a hammer to the statue.

It was restored by Jack Sim who unveiled the new $7000 statue in 2010.

Mr Sim was tight-lipped on the stories that will feature in Haunted Ipswich Volume 2, but revealed the new book includes a story about a haunted road on the outskirts of Wulkuraka where a ghost appears on a bend.

Got a ghost story?

Tell Mr Sims at Ipswich Library on Thursday, February 9 when he reveals the region's most haunted places and the fascinating tales he calls 'the morbid museum of Ipswich's past'.

Find out more at here.