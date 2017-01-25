New sergeant arrives at Lowood

The Brisbane Valley community of Lowood has welcomed a new police sergeant to its ranks.

Sergeant Ian Ahrens has been promoted to the position of shift supervisor at Lowood station, where he will join the leadership team consisting of officer in charge Senior Sergeant Troy Salton and Sgt Kerry Olsen.

Ipswich residents may recognise Sgt Ahrens from his 11-year tenure as a detective with the Ipswich CIB and CPIU, based at Yamanto police station.

He has been in the service for 16 years in total.

Sergeant Kerry Olsen also brings with her a wealth of experience with 18 years as a police officer, working in the North Coast Region before coming to the Ipswich District 11 years ago.