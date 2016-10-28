31°
New program a glimpse into future of health care

Helen Spelitis
| 28th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
TECH FUTURE: Registered nurse Laura McLean chats with the first ever Me Care patient Donna Inglis via a video link.
TECH FUTURE: Registered nurse Laura McLean chats with the first ever Me Care patient Donna Inglis via a video link.

CHRONICALLY ill Redbank Plains woman Donna Inglis has spent five years of her life in and out of hospital, often staying for months at a time.

She suffers a long list of chronic health conditions including heart failure and epilepsy, and until July would often have to drag herself up to the hospital every day.

Then she became the first woman in Australia to join the MeCare program; a system specifically designed by technology innovator Philips to provide personalised support and care for people with complex medical issues, simultaneously reducing the financial burden on the health system.

Under the new system, launched exclusively in Ipswich, patients like Donna no longer have to make regular trips into the hospital.

Instead of waiting in emergency rooms, occupying beds and taking up staff time, Donna can check her vitals - such as weight and blood pressure - at home on specialised devices.

Those devices are connected to WiFi and the information is automatically uploaded to a cloud, then analysed by a team of specially trained nurses working out of a control centre at the health plaza.

"It has completely turned my life around,” Donna, one 20 participants in the pilot program, said.

"I was at the point where I was ready to throw my hands in the air and give up.

"I was seeing specialists every six weeks, seeing the ED department probably weekly, being admitted for at least six months of the year - now I don't have any of that. I feel in control of my health. I am no longer a number, I'm a human being again.

"My GP says I am the healthiest I have been for two years.”

Me Care patient Donna-Lee Inglis of Redbank Plains with her husband Brian and registered nurses from left, Sheridan McCormick, Laura McLean (front), and Taryn Young.
Me Care patient Donna-Lee Inglis of Redbank Plains with her husband Brian and registered nurses from left, Sheridan McCormick, Laura McLean (front), and Taryn Young.

Donna is among the 5% of patients who suffer chronic illnesses seen by West Moreton Hospital Health Service.

Caring for those patients soaks up 50% of the health service's resources, worth roughly $235 million.

That statistic isn't unique to Ipswich, according to Philips Head of Health Transformation Unit Kylie Houlihan. Philips has chosen only a few select partners around the world including in the United Kingdom and United States and had been 'shopping' for an Australia partner for a while before approaching West Moreton.

"That 5% to 50% statistic is actually really interesting and one that we've seen in the United States and in the UK,” Ms Houlihan said.

Dr Johanne Neill (left) with the first ever Me Care patient Donna-Lee Inglis of Redbank Plains.
Dr Johanne Neill (left) with the first ever Me Care patient Donna-Lee Inglis of Redbank Plains.

"We're seeing that it is a very small percentage of the hospital population using the majority of resources. That's driven Philips to identify chronic illness as an area of high need.”

"West Moreton was one of the stakeholders we identified as having an innovative, collaborative culture.

"We think if we deliver services in a new way we can change the way people experience health care but also improve their health.”

The 'MeCare' program, Mobile Enabled Care, was officially launched yesterday and will now take in another 180 people across the Ipswich region.

"Being in the media spotlight was daunting and it took a lot of effort for me to get out here and talk about my experiences,” Donna said at the launch.

"But I believe in this program so much. This area really needs this and not just for me. I want this to be available for everyone.”

The program is expected to be rolled out across the state and eventually the nation.

