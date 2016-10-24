New place to get your burger fix...and a job

THERE will be another place Ipswich burger-lovers can get their hands on a mouth-watering bun and a potential job from early next year.

Burger Urge has announced it will open in the brand new $140 million town square, which is being built next to the existing Redbank Plains Retail Centre on Redbank Plains Rd.

The new precinct will be converted to a two-level shopping centre, increasing in size from 5899sq m to 27,000sq m - almost five times larger.

The new store will create over 30 new local jobs for the area and serve up 2,000 burgers to locals per week.

"The Brisbane burger scene is booming and the company is excited to bring this opportunity to Redbank Plains, which is an obvious choice due to high demand for delicious, dangerously good burgers," a company spokesperson said.

The Redbank Plains Town Square, which is expected to be completed by December this year, will also offer shoppers access to Coles, Woolworths and Aldi supermarkets and a Target department store.

A number of other retailers have also confirmed they will be operating from the new Town Square: