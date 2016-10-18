New owner snags good buy

BETTER Buy Meat at Yamanto shopping village has a new owner.

Darryl Hutchison took over the reins on September 5 this year.

The well-known business has been established for more than a decade providing meat and poultry products.

Having worked in the industry six years, Mr Hutchison was an employee of former owners Terry and Leah Bell.

When the opportunity came to acquire the business he took it.

Along with manager and qualified butcher Clinton Koch, Mr Hutchison hopes to revamp the business.

"This opportunity has given me the chance to own and build a business,” he said.

"We share ideas and are keen to bring in new ideas to the shop to improve things for customers.

"I have installed a new cold room, preparation area curtain to keep that area contained, I have had electrical work carried out and given it fresh paint and new tiles.”

Other changes will include the introduction of dry age meat.

"It is very popular in America. Basically the meat is held in a cold room that has no humidity,” Mr Hutchison said.

"It is like jerky, very tender meat. It is not for everyone, it costs a bit more, but it is worth a try.”

Former owners Terry and Leah Bell wished Mr Hutchison every success.

"It has been a big part of our lives but it was time to step back a bit,” Mr Bell said.

"We are enjoying our grandchildren and getting time to build up our other business interest. We thank our loyal customers and trust that they will support Darryl as they have us.”

Better Buy meat is also venturing into a range of gourmet meals so that customers can buy different types of meals all ready to pop into the oven.