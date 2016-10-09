New Orpheus production puts Superstar on stage

IMAGINE if Jesus Christ was a rock and roll superstar, that is the premise behind Ipswich Orpheus Chorale's latest production.

The Chorale is presenting Jesus Christ Superstar at the Ipswich Civic Centre for three nights only, from October 14 to 16, and is promising a spectacular in every sense of the word.

"This is a completely new take on 'Superstar',” producer Thomas Keenan said.

"This modern version sets the last week of Jesus' life in the context of a rock concert.

"While it is a new setting, it maintains the dignity and reverence appropriate for the events.

"This approach is much more authentic to Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Tim Rice's original vision for the show than productions set in biblical times.”

The production stars well known local performers including Warren Pennell as Jesus, Krystel Spark as Mary, Lawrie Esmond as Caiaphas, Rod Jones as Pilate, and Robert Bendell as Herod.

It also introduces Ipswich audiences to Kym Brown in the role of Judas. Directed by Miranda Selwood, with musical direction by Greg Wilson, this is a production not to be missed.