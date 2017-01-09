32°
New night markets coming to Ipswich

Anna Hartley
| 9th Jan 2017 1:50 PM
Donuts, ice cream and sno cones will all be on offer at the new market.
Donuts, ice cream and sno cones will all be on offer at the new market.

IPSWICH bargain hunters, movie buffs and foodies will be able to enjoy a brand new market starting this Friday.

The new market - run by disability support organisation Focal Community Inc - will launch with a free screening of classic film Singin' in the Rain.

Organiser Dee Scheltinga said people should come hungry with plenty of food options available.

"We will have Indian, classic take away food, donuts, ice cream, coffee and shaved ice just to name a few," she said.

"So far we have 23 stalls selling everything from makeup, cupcakes and fudge to kids' clothes and craft. We will also have a nail boutique and jumping castle."

Music will also play a major role in the new entertainment event, with the region's buskers encouraged to come along.

"Council is waiving any busking fees for those performing in the mall and they are offering a $2000 prize pool for our busking competition which we'll hold in February and March," she said.

"The Axe Grinders will perform live this week."

There will be an array of diverse stalls at the market on Friday.
There will be an array of diverse stalls at the market on Friday. Luka Kauzlaric

Ms Scheltinga has big plans for the market, with hopes of hosting a mini China Town in Ipswich Mall on January 27.

This Friday's market will be held from 4pm-8pm in the grassed section of Ipswich Mall with the free movie starting at 6pm.

"We want people to bring blankets, cushions and set up on the grass for a relaxed family event," Ms Scheltinga said.

"We're still looking for stall holders. There is a site fee but community organisations get a free site whether they are information stalls or selling goods."

Entry to the market, parking and Wi-Fi are all free.

For more information or to book a stall phone Ms Schelitinga on 3812 2014 or email DeidreS@focal.org.au.

