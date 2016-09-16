OPINION: New migrants need to work for the dole

LOVE her or hate her there is one thing that Pauline Hanson has done all her life.

And that is to get people talking and debating immigration.

A mention of her latest speech sparked a robust debate at the work lunch table yesterday revealing just how widespread all our views are on new arrivals.

I have always been in favour of Australia having an open door policy for those who need and deserve our protection. If we can offer families the opportunity for a better life we should open our arms to them.

What I am against is bringing people into our community and hand feeding them a life where they have no need to ever work.

If they have trouble finding a position after 18 months they should work for their social security payments by helping with community projects.

I am optimistic enough to say they would be glad to do just that as a way to say thanks.

What we now need to do is to organise these community projects so they can take up this opportunity.

I should also note that anyone sitting around on the dole for more than 18 months should also put up their hand to help out.