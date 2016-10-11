New major shopping complex pitch: 'Yamanto Town Centre'

THE long awaited major shopping centre expansion at Yamanto has taken a new turn.

Ipswich City Council is considering a proposal to expand the existing Woolworths centre off Warwick Rd.

If approved, shoppers won't have to travel far to find a centre boasting more than 40 specialty stores, a range of food outlets and an outdoor restaurant precinct.

The design for the new 'Yamanto Town Centre' is bold, featuring stone blocks, metal sheeting, wooden panelling, vertical gardens and about 1000 parking spaces across the basement and ground levels.

This development, by Kelly Consolidated Pty Ltd, has been at least six years in the making and was first revealed in 2010.

A development application lodged with the council last month shows the vision is coming together, and, this proposed upgrade is only the first step.

Land has also been earmarked for further expansion with plans to create a 'main street' vibe, similar to the award winning style used at the Orion Springfield Central centre.

The council is yet to make a decision on the application and is still working through some traffic concerns.

An architectural statement submitted with the plans outline entrances for Warwick Rd, which is controlled by the state.

Documents show the State Government had concerns over creating direct access from that major arterial and on Friday, the council asked the developers to revisit their traffic plans - before the proposal goes out for public consultation.