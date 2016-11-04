31°
News

New lots released at city's top spot

Helen Spelitis
| 4th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
HIGH POINT: Real estate agent Mel Saad and owners Hans and Ruth Booij with one of the best views in Ipswich.
HIGH POINT: Real estate agent Mel Saad and owners Hans and Ruth Booij with one of the best views in Ipswich. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HIDDEN up in the hills of Bundamba is a parcel of land with remarkable views, home to a few families living in houses surrounded by trees.

Now those blocks have been made available to the public as part of a well-known Ipswich developer's vision for a home among the bush.

It's the last genuine hilltop land in Ipswich ready for residential development, sitting at 76 metres above sea level and the blocks range from 653m sq to 1776 m sq.

Hans and Ruth Booij, the couple behind The Boulevarde on Limestone St, have pegged out a block for themselves near the water tower and are offering the other six blocks for sale.

"I bought this land 11 years ago over two years,” Hans Booij said.

"I had developed some of the blocks down further and really liked the area.”

Hans is originally from Ipswich and for him and Ruth this slice of bush paradise is the city's best kept secret.

"I'm a city girl, but I love this feeling of being here among the bush,” Ruth said.

"It's relaxing and I can just imagine the wonderful sunsets because the blocks are westerly facing.”

Hans and Ruth used to own a business based in Milton, Brisbane.

Ruth says there were many occasions when people seemed horrified to learn they lived in Ipswich.

"That only made us more determined to change people's perception of the city,” Ruth said.

"When we were renovating The Boulevard, people said 'wonder how long they will last' because they all expected us to go broke.

"That was 25 years ago and we're still here.

"We've always been proud to invest in and help grow Ipswich and this land release is part of that.”

The new Bundamba blocks are priced from $245,000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bundamba development hans booj ipswich

Shark video: Surfer a 'little rattled' by close encounter

Shark video: Surfer a 'little rattled' by close encounter

THE surfer who caught a wave directly above a shark off the Byron coast, featured in the now-viral video has been identified.

New lots released at city's top spot

HIGH POINT: Real estate agent Mel Saad and owners Hans and Ruth Booij with one of the best views in Ipswich.

Ipswich developer's vision for a home among the bush a reality

Five things to do this weekend

RARE STORIES: Alex Andujar and Pamela Humphreys in Songs That Won The War

Plenty to do around Ipswich

Time for a bowling alley to open in Ipswich

HIGH DEMAND: Ipswich and Western Suburbs Tenpin Bowling Association president Dean Margiolas (left) and Steve Solman want to see a bowling alley in Ipswich.

Who will invest?

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Five things to do this weekend

RARE STORIES: Alex Andujar and Pamela Humphreys in Songs That Won The War

Plenty to do around Ipswich

Special school students in fine voice

Students at Claremont Special School practice for Music: Count us In, where children across the country sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time.

Kids embrace national sing-along today.

Creativity was Beck's cure-all for boredom

ON THE RISE: Talented Queensland musician Sahara Beck is this week's featured artist.

VIDEO: Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Sahara Beck

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

IT'S the hottest item in gaming right now, and expected to be on many a wishlist for Christmas, so does the PlayStation VR deliver?

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $550,000...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

LAST CALL!!! ONLY ONE LEFT - DON&#39;T MISS OUT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 $299,000...

IDEAL SET AND FORGET INVESTMENT Enjoy comfort, style, privacy and convenience, all within an easy walk of the Booval Train Station and Booval Fair shopping...

Equestrian Retreat

292 Kuss Road, Lower Mount Walker 4340

Rural 3 1 10 $599,000...

This property is well set up for the horse enthusiast whatever your forte maybe. It is located within 20 minutes to Ipswich, Amberley Air Base and approx. 10...

HUGE HOME!!! TWO FANTASTIC LEVELS + VIEWS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000...

ALL IMPROVEMENTS AND ADDED FEATURES HAVE BEEN APPROVED AND CERTIFIED AND THIS DWELLING ALLOWS FOR FURTHER BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM TO BE EASILY ADDED IF REQUIRED. ...

REDUCED $26,000

8 Miskin Way, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $489,000...

This Stunning x-display home has been reduced by a whopping $26,00. This beautiful property is situated in a dress circle location in the popular Deebing Heights...

FARMING ACREAGE WITH PLENTY OF EXTRAS...

238 Wilsons Plains Road, Harrisville 4307

4 2 3 $1,295,000

Set upon 80 quality acres on the outskirts of Harrisville is this livestock and crop farming property with many of extras to suit everyone. The family home...

LIFE AT THE TOP!!

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $549,000

SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE ENTERTAINING AREA Situated on the...

Priced to Sell!!!!

115 Honeywood Drive, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you're looking to make the move and purchase a property in Fernvale or its surrounding area then this classy property should be on the top of your list to view...

1,783m2* Industrial Block - Flood Free

12 Monique Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Rarely available commercial land in inner suburb andbull; High profile frontage ... $330,000 (...

andbull; Rarely available commercial land in inner suburb andbull; High profile frontage on Edwards street entry off Monique Ct andbull; Established modern...

WAITING FOR IT&#39;S VERY FIRST FAMILY

30 Bottlebrush Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location. This brand new home is truly impressive and attractively...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Hot property: Renters battle for CBD homes

26 Moffatt St, Ipswich Qld3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage $300 a weekListed October 19

One agent had 24 people inspecting one property at Coalfalls.

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!