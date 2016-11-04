New lots released at city's top spot

HIGH POINT: Real estate agent Mel Saad and owners Hans and Ruth Booij with one of the best views in Ipswich.

HIDDEN up in the hills of Bundamba is a parcel of land with remarkable views, home to a few families living in houses surrounded by trees.

Now those blocks have been made available to the public as part of a well-known Ipswich developer's vision for a home among the bush.

It's the last genuine hilltop land in Ipswich ready for residential development, sitting at 76 metres above sea level and the blocks range from 653m sq to 1776 m sq.

Hans and Ruth Booij, the couple behind The Boulevarde on Limestone St, have pegged out a block for themselves near the water tower and are offering the other six blocks for sale.

"I bought this land 11 years ago over two years,” Hans Booij said.

"I had developed some of the blocks down further and really liked the area.”

Hans is originally from Ipswich and for him and Ruth this slice of bush paradise is the city's best kept secret.

"I'm a city girl, but I love this feeling of being here among the bush,” Ruth said.

"It's relaxing and I can just imagine the wonderful sunsets because the blocks are westerly facing.”

Hans and Ruth used to own a business based in Milton, Brisbane.

Ruth says there were many occasions when people seemed horrified to learn they lived in Ipswich.

"That only made us more determined to change people's perception of the city,” Ruth said.

"When we were renovating The Boulevard, people said 'wonder how long they will last' because they all expected us to go broke.

"That was 25 years ago and we're still here.

"We've always been proud to invest in and help grow Ipswich and this land release is part of that.”

The new Bundamba blocks are priced from $245,000.