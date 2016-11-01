28°
News

New Hope legal hurdles a national embarrassment: MP

Geoff Egan
| 1st Nov 2016 6:46 PM
Condamine MP Pat Weir.
Condamine MP Pat Weir. Alasdair Young

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE process mining company New Hope has had to go through to get their New Acland expansion approved is a "national embarrassment”, an LNP MP has told parliament.

Parliament on Tuesday voted that a government bill to reintroduce water licences for mines be debated and voted next week after the Government amended an LNP motion to debate it immediately.

Speaker Peter Wellington voted with the government in his second tie-breaking vote of the day after the two Katter's Australian Party MPs supported the Opposition and two independents voted with the Government.

Opposition Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington, who moved the original motion, said Labor's opposition to the motion proved they were "no friend of rural and regional Queensland”.

Condamine MP Pat Weir said the legal hurdles New Hope had to get through for the mine to be approved were too onerous.

"The process New Hope has endured is nothing short of a national embarrassment,” he said.

"The town of Oakey is going through some tough times.

"Give the people of Oakey some certainty.”

Environment Minister Steven Miles moved that the motion be changed to ensure the bill would be debated next week.

He described the LNP motion as a "stunt” that was opposing the rights of farmers.

He said the LNP motion would prevent MPs being able to consider the parliamentary committee report into the bill and being able to consult industry.

The report urged the minister to consider the impact on mines including New Acland and Adani's Carmichael mine in central Queensland, before reintroducing it to parliament.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the motion was "pure political opportunism” from the LNP to move the debate forward only a matter of days.

Dr Lynham said the New Acland mine was "not progressed at all” under the previous LNP Government.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  acland coal mine adani carmichael mine project coal groundwater legislation parliament

PHOTOS: Cup day party for good cause

PHOTOS: Cup day party for good cause

"We've raised money for the Leukaemia Foundation"

Five reasons why Ipswich Cup is better than Melbourne Cup

Ipswich Cup 2016.

There are plenty of ways our region’s biggest race day stacks up

Man ambushed in same street where brother was killed

SHAKEN: Terry Bishop was assaulted by four men a short distance from where his brother was fatally attacked last year.

Goodna man set upon by four men in daylight attack

Halloween zombies rule Ipswich for a night

Cr Paul Tully and a werewolf greet Halloween trick or treaters at Augustine Heights.

Over a thousand kids get the fright night of their lives

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Five reasons why Ipswich Cup is better than Melbourne Cup

Ipswich Cup 2016.

There are plenty of ways our region’s biggest race day stacks up

Five things to do this week

Sophie Salvesani and Bailee Scott from cast of 'Songs that Won the War', playing at the Old Courthouse on Sunday.

What's on in Ipswich

Festival promises lots of fun for the whole family

FUN TIMES: Clintelle Graveson and Shannon Campbell on the dodgems at the Jacaranda Festival in Goodna.

Thousands expected to flock to annual festival

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

MICHAEL Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly" when he was younger and "regrets" what happened in the past.

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave"

Halloween zombies rule Ipswich for a night

Cr Paul Tully and a werewolf greet Halloween trick or treaters at Augustine Heights.

Over a thousand kids get the fright night of their lives

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Modern Design - Office/Warehouse 327m2*- Close To Ipswich

Unit 6 / 7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, ... $490,500

andbull; Currently Leased at $45,000 (Including OGS) andbull; Warehouse- 256m2*, Showroom- 23m2*, Upstairs Offices 71m2* in modern complex...

Main Highway Fernvale - 8 New Shops /Offices

1454 Main Street, Fernvale 4306

Commercial * For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas ... Contact Agent

* For sale or Lease - New Office/shop complex - Floor areas 54.1m2* - 76m2* * Construction commenced - expected completion mid November, 2016 * ...

Investment - Quality Warehouse/Office - 240m2*

Unit 2/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages in quality complex andbull; ... $370,000

andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages in quality complex andbull; Currently Leased until September, 2018 andbull; Warehouse- 187m2*, Showroom...

Super Tidy, Along with Great Location

27 Rex Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 2 1 2 $279,000...

This is what most buyers are looking for great location and quality two things that are hard to find in properties priced under the $300,000 mark and this is no...

SIMPLY IMPRESSIVE - HOME + LOCATION + POOL

12 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 3 1 2 $389,000

This home was built in 1935 and still boasts many gorgeous, original features such as wide polished floorboards, coloured glass, timber fretwork & tongue and...

Simply Charming!

9 Lawrence Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 OFFERS OVER...

Outstanding opportunity to secure this wonderful property. Owner says SELL! This stunning and delightful home was built around 1900 and offers the warmth and...

FIRST HOME, DOWN SIZING, INVESTOR!

41 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 2 $305,000

On offer is this four (4) bedroom low set brick home set on 807m2 block of land just a short walk to Wulkuraka's new rail station perfect for the Ipswich or...

BUY ME FOR $289,000 AND RENT ME FOR $340 PER WEEK!

13 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is super neat and beautifully presented. It is jam packed with extras that you...

&quot;CALLING ALL RENOVATORS- YOUR TIME AND EFFORTS WILL BE REWARDED&quot;

46 Moores Pocket, Tivoli 4305

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is in need of a makeover, however, the time and effort you put into renovations will certainly be rewarded when you complete the...

&quot;QUIET CUL DE SAC LOCATION IN POPULAR ESTATE!&quot;

6 Notnel Crt, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This family home is an absolute gem featuring open plan living, four bedrooms ( all with BIR with mirrored doors) and two bathrooms-(master has ensuite )and a...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!