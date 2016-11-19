New hope for battling families

IPSWICH families doing it tough this Christmas can look forward to a restocked food pantry thanks to a partnership between Ipswich City Rotary Club, City Hope Church, IGA Ipswich stores and supported by the Queensland Times.

Hampers of Hope was established by City Hope Church to provide emergency food relief for families referred by support agencies.

This Christmas the appeal has been given a significant boost from Ipswich City Rotary Club and IGA.

Club president Paul Pisasale said no gift of non-perishable food was too small.

"I'm urging everyone to get behind the City Hope Church Hampers of Hope food appeal. Please dig deep.

"To make it easy to help, IGA and City Hope have prepared shopping bags with ready-made suggestions of food to buy.

"By working together we can make a real difference to those most in need in our community.”

City Hope senior minister Mark Edwards said he was thrilled with the extra support to raise the awareness of Hampers of Hope.

"At Christmas there is a greater demand on agencies to help families through the holiday period who have either lost jobs, have accommodation issues or are at risk of homelessness,” he said.

"Hampers of Hope is about the wider community supporting us with donations of non-perishable food to meet an urgent need at this time of year.”

Donations of food can be left in the marked collection bins in IGA Ipswich stores from next week or delivered in person to City Hope Church 332 Ripley Rd.