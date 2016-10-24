26°
Lifestyle

New honour for young Olympian

Darren Hallesy
| 24th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
Principal Judith Finan awards the second Mercy Medallion to Leah Neale.
Principal Judith Finan awards the second Mercy Medallion to Leah Neale.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OLYMPIC silver medallist Leah Neale has been awarded the Mercy Medallion, only the second person to win the award at the Second Annual Gala Dinner at St Mary's College on Saturday night.

A new tradition at the school, the previous winner was Queensland Premier and former student Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Leah is now at university after graduating from St Mary's College, and is busy preparing for upcoming events like the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but when addressing the audience she said that her main goal now is to make the Australian team for Tokyo 2020.

Her parents and family were involved in making sure Leah was at the event, and the medal was a big surprise to the Olympian.

SPECIAL GUESTS: Young Australians of the Year Lucas Patchette and Nic Marchesi from Orange Sky Laundry with St Mary&#39;s College Principal Judith Finan.
SPECIAL GUESTS: Young Australians of the Year Lucas Patchette and Nic Marchesi from Orange Sky Laundry with St Mary's College Principal Judith Finan.

The dinner has become an new tradition at the school, and guest speakers were Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett from Orange Sky Laundry, which provides free laundry and shower facilities to many of Australia's homeless people.

The pair were named Young Australians of the Year earlier this year and had the audience enthralled with the Orange Sky story.

The school raised more than $2000 through several events which Principal Judith Finan presented to them.

Niamh Conway, Cr Andrew Antoniolli, Jennifer Howard MP, Brent Kinnane from TAFE South West and Breeanna Conway.
Niamh Conway, Cr Andrew Antoniolli, Jennifer Howard MP, Brent Kinnane from TAFE South West and Breeanna Conway.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  leah neale mercy medallion olympics st mary's college swimming

Gable Tostee: His own words about that fatal night

Gable Tostee: His own words about that fatal night

In a lengthy post to a bodybuilding forum four months after Warriena Wright died, Gable Tostee revealed what happened inside his apartment.

30 train services a day halted by driver shortage

FRUSTRATED: Sunshine Coast commuters Kieron Wallace and Jeff Addison, pictured in 2015, are among those frustrated at the state of current rail services.

Queensland Rail bolsters customer service staff after service issues

Warm weather on the way after cool start

A cold snap has brought cool conditions to Ipswich

Paramedics treat driver after car hits pole

QAS report the collision occurred just before 1.15am

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Things to do this week

Dragon play Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday October 28

What's on in Ipswich

Ipswich unites in march for safe world for kids

The streets turn red in one of the previous Walk for Daniel events.

Bruce and Denise continue movement

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, one of the UK’s most loved comedy writers, has died at the age of 93 after a short illness.

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Festival blooms with Jacaranda trees

BLOOMING GOOD: Cr Paul Tully with the Goodna Jacarandas, in bloom ahead of the upcoming Jacaranda Festival.

This year's festival gets under way on Friday

Things to do this week

Dragon play Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday October 28

What's on in Ipswich

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Singer the controversial winner of literature Nobel

NEAT AND TIDY IN A GREAT STREET

10 Mark Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000...

This perfectly presented home is situated in a very good street, representing great value for today's lifestyle. Offering: - 4 Large built in bedrooms with...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $579,000...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

STYLISH 5 BEDROOMS + 4 CAR FAMILY HOME

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

WAITING FOR IT&#39;S VERY FIRST FAMILY

30 Bottlebrush Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location. This brand new home is truly impressive and attractively...

PERFECT RENOVATOR IN IDEAL POSITION

13 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $239,000 neg.

If it's position you are after, this is perfect... right near all the action but up a very quiet and peaceful street. This is the first time the property will be...

Tranquillity at Tarome

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $665,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

ONE FOR THE HORSE LOVERS

69 Panorama Drive, Roadvale 4310

Rural 3 1 4 $459,000...

Located in the very scenic country town of Roadvale . An easy 20 minute drive to Ipswich and Amberley Air Base, 10 minutes to Boonah and 60 minutes to...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

COUNTRY DOWNSIZER

725 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 3 1 2 $350,000...

Located in the picturesque region of Munbilla which is 20 minutes from Ipswich, 10 minutes to Kalbar, 20 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 60 minutes to...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.