New honour for young Olympian

OLYMPIC silver medallist Leah Neale has been awarded the Mercy Medallion, only the second person to win the award at the Second Annual Gala Dinner at St Mary's College on Saturday night.

A new tradition at the school, the previous winner was Queensland Premier and former student Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Leah is now at university after graduating from St Mary's College, and is busy preparing for upcoming events like the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but when addressing the audience she said that her main goal now is to make the Australian team for Tokyo 2020.

Her parents and family were involved in making sure Leah was at the event, and the medal was a big surprise to the Olympian.

SPECIAL GUESTS: Young Australians of the Year Lucas Patchette and Nic Marchesi from Orange Sky Laundry with St Mary's College Principal Judith Finan.

The dinner has become an new tradition at the school, and guest speakers were Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett from Orange Sky Laundry, which provides free laundry and shower facilities to many of Australia's homeless people.

The pair were named Young Australians of the Year earlier this year and had the audience enthralled with the Orange Sky story.

The school raised more than $2000 through several events which Principal Judith Finan presented to them.