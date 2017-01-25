New food precinct pitch for Yamanto

NEIGHBOURHOOD CENTRE: An artist's impression of a new centre at Yamanto submitted to the council this month along with development plans.

A NEW business centre has been proposed for Yamanto.

The application was lodged earlier this month and shows plans to build a new service station, convenience store, fast-food restaurant, a restaurant and cafe, and a childcare centre along Warwick Rd.

Ipswich-based developers, and owners of Churchill Abattoir, Queensland Land Developments Pty Ltd are behind the proposal and met with Mayor Paul Pisasale last week to discuss the project.

If approved, the new development will be on a 14.5ha piece of land off Warwick Rd, bordered by Hall and Berry Sts, nestled among established homes.

The land is made up of four lots and according to the application documents, the developer intends to use one block each for the service station and fast-food premises and one block for a restaurant/cafe and childcare centre.

The fourth block will be set aside for future development.

On the plans, the service station is marked as a United Fuels outlet and designed to include eight bowsers.

The inclusion of a childcare centre is particularly important in the growing area where parents are facing year-long waits for childcare places. This development allows for a childcare centre that will cater for 104 children, while creating 16 new jobs for the centre's staff.

Traffic plans show the proposed precinct would add more cars onto the surrounding roads - an estimated 328 trips per day - however, that is not considered a high enough volume to place significant stress on the road network.

The QT contacted Queensland Land Developments Pty Ltd for comment.

This proposal for a new service station is one of many lodged with the council in the past 12 months across the city, the most recent at Chuwar where two houses would need to be demolished to make way for the development.

The address of the proposed development is 285 to 313 Warwick Rd, about 2.5 kms from Yamanto Shopping Village.