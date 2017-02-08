New flood evacuation centre needed and worthwhile

Churchill resident Jennifer Glossop with her daughter Kate at the Ipswich Showgrounds flood evacuation centre during the 2011 floods.

A NEW exhibition and flood evacuation centre at the Ipswich Showgrounds would have lasting benefits to the community and history shows it is needed.

That is the word from Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow as he explained why a new dual purpose $40 million centre was needed.

"In 2011 during the floods we got a phone call from Paul Pisasale and within one hour we were ready to go with a team of people at the showgrounds," he said.

"We had over 1600 people there, but if we get this facility and integrate the whole thing together we will be able to cater for 4000 people.

"We are on the same electricity grid as the hospital, we are above the primary maximum flood level and we have got the main arena where you can land helicopters.

"The road is open from the showground to the hospital in times of maximum flood."

Mr Zanow said USQ had requested an area within the Show Society's proposed facility to train emergency and disaster reaction and recovery as part of the teaching in several of their degree courses.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said flood evacuation centres at Redbank Plains, Riverview, North Ipswich and Rosewood were utilised in the 2011 floods.

"But we found out in 2011 floods that there was a need for upgraded facilities at the premier flood evacuation centre at the showgrounds," he said.

"There is no doubt when you look at the showgrounds there is a need to spruce up the facility and bring it into the 21st century."