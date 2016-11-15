New fast food shop opening in Ipswich

MORE BURGERS: A new Hungry Jacks store is being built at Brassall.

A NEW Hungry Jack's store is opening at Brassall.

Construction is well underway and last week a new sign went up on the fence calling for job applications to run the burger giant's third Ipswich store.

There are still some roles open, but many positions have already been filled with Ipswich locals, as per Hungry Jack's policy to only hire from the surrounding area.

The new store, opposite Battye Park on Pine Mountain Road, is set to open before the end of the year - potentially by the end of November - depending on the weather.

Two lanes will operate the drive-through and plans show traffic will be one way, entering from the side closest to Mihi Creek.

There are 16 car parks and the drive-through has space for 12 cars to queue before there is any potential impact on more cars entering off Pine Mountain Rd.

The new restaurant is expected to add one more car to the roads, during peak hour, every three minutes, according to the traffic report within the development application.

Plans from Hungry Jacks' development application with Ipswich City Council

The addition of Hungry Jack's will create some competition for the other major fast food outlets, McDonald's and KFC, where there is regularly a line of traffic extending from the drive through, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights.

For Brassall residents, the site is well known.

This time last year the suburb mourned the loss of Brassall Meat Mart, a long running butcher shop operated by Gerry Muckert.

At the time Mr Muckert told the QT he could no longer compete with the big supermarket chains, despite having customers driving from Karalee just to buy his products.

It's his store that has been cleared to make way for Hungry Jack's, which lodged its original application with Ipswich City Council in June last year.

Hungry Jacks was contacted for comment but did not respond before publication deadline.