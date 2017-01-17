New emergency contraception available next month

EllaOne is a new emergency contraceptive that will be available in Ipswich in February.

A REVOLUTIONARY emergency contraception pill will be available over the counter at Ipswich pharmacies from next month.

EllaOne is a single dose pill which works by delaying egg release and is effective for up to five days after unprotected intercourse.

Like other morning after pills on the market, EllaOne is most effective if taken 24 hours after unprotected intercourse but extends the cut-off time by up to two days compared to other products available over the counter.

Some studies suggest EllaOne can be up to three times more effective than the levonorgestrel, the most popular morning after pill on the market, when taken within 24 hours of unprotected intercourse.

The drug was approved in Australia in April but from next month, women will no longer need a private script to access the pill.

True Relationships and Reproductive Health statewide medical officer Dr Tina Amies said while EllaOne was approved to be supplied over the counter, it was at individual pharmacies discretion to stock the pill.

"The benefits of EllaOne is it has a proven effectivity for five days port intercourse. There is enough scientific evidence to suggest even if a woman had unprotected sex up to five days prior, they could still use EllaOne," Dr Amie said.

"In the past there were two doses, which was tricky to remember to take the medication so it's a great thing to have one dose of emergency contraception."

Dr Amies said while the medication was effective for up to five days, women should still be proactive as soon as possible after unprotected sex.

"There should not be this false sense of security, all forms of oral emergency contraception are more effective if taken as soon as you can," she said.

"Forms or emergency contraception give women choice.

"The take home message is regardless of choice, emergency contraception should be a last resort and we like to see women consider contraception pro actively."

Dr Amies said EllaOne was not suitable for everybody.

"Women also need to think about making an informed decision about what suits them best and follow up with their GP," she said.