New doctors moving into Ipswich Hospital

FRESH FACES: The 35 new interns about to start a one year rotation working at Ipswich Hospital.

NEW doctors have flooded into Ipswich Hospital this week as part of an orientation program.

The 35 interns are preparing for a year working in the hospital where they will learn vital skills while increasing the number of medical professionals in Ipswich.

The young professionals have come from all over Queensland and will finish five rotations covering general medicine, surgery and the Emergency Department.

For two decades interns have been learning the ropes at Ipswich Hospital where they can also learn specialist skills.

Those include geriatric medicine, rehabilitation medicine, palliative care, cardiology, orthopaedics, urology, ear nose and throat, mental health, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, anaesthetics and the intensive care unit.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Director of Medical Services Dr Eleri Carrahar said Ipswich Hospital was proud to continue and build its current reputation as a strong leader in clinical education for new doctors.

"We're not only investing in the future of our doctors but we're also investing in our region by providing excellence in healthcare to our community for many years to come," Dr Carrahar said.

"We ensure that our interns are learning from experienced senior doctors who can pass on their knowledge and skills to better equip the interns for their futures.

"The interns will be exposed to a diverse range of clinical experiences during their time at Ipswich Hospital, which will give them the knowledge, skills and experience they need to build their careers."