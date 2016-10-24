26°
Lifestyle

New didgeridoo program reaches out to Ipswich men

Helen Spelitis
| 24th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
DEADLY IDEA: A new program, Didgeridoo Healing, has been launched at Ipswich Hospital headed up by Indigenous Health Co-ordinator Trevor Fourmile.
DEADLY IDEA: A new program, Didgeridoo Healing, has been launched at Ipswich Hospital headed up by Indigenous Health Co-ordinator Trevor Fourmile. Linda Stevens

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW program combining culture, art and music has been launched at Ipswich Hospital.

In a bid to encourage more indigenous people to access health services, Indigenous Health Co-ordinator Trevor Fourmile has started teaching people to play the didgeridoo.

The program, Didgeridoo Healing, held its first session last week and Mr Fourmile, a Gimuiwallabarra man from the Yidinji nation in the Cairns area, said it's a way to reach the community.

Unfortunately if you're a woman, this isn't your opportunity to pick up a new skill.

The program is specifically for men and boys given in indigenous culture women aren't allowed to play the didgeridoo.

"There are different reasons in different groups such as the belief that if a woman touches the instrument she will fall pregnant, or not be able to fall pregnant," Mr Fourmile said.

"The program is about health intervention; we're trying to provide a cultural experience and create role models for our community."

Mr Fourmile is hoping the program, which still needs funding, will raise awareness about behaviours and habits that lead to chronic conditions, while giving people useful information about services they can access.

"There are two groups, kids and adults. With the kids we are trying to develop them to be role models for others in their community."

There are 10 children and five adults already involved in the program and other than playing the didgeridoo, they will also have to paint the instruments adding another layer of cultural engagement.

Mr Fourmile said chronic illnesses are a growing problem in the indigenous community, in particular diabetes.

"We're really focusing on heart health and diabetes," Mr Fourmile said.

"We're having a lot of kids diagnosed with diabetes type 2 and it's about helping them understand how these illnesses develop and where they can get help."

Mr Fourmile is hoping the pilot program is successful enough to secure funding for next year.

Anyone wanting to participate in the program or help with funding, should contact Ipswich Health Plaza on 3817 2444.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  didgeridoo health ipswich ipswich hospital

WATCH: Readers capture roos going at it

WATCH: Readers capture roos going at it

Prime Redbank Plains real estate is at a premium at the moment - just ask the local kangaroo population.

QT’s name and shame: This week’s drink and drug drivers

Police conduct a traffic blitz.

This week’s drink and drug drivers

Gable Tostee: His own words about that fatal night

Gable Tostee

Gable Tostee talks about the pizza, the recording, and that night

RAIL CHAOS: Expect crowding on service to Brisbane

Taken on the 5pm Roma Street to Nambour train trip home in 2013 where 50 passangers were standing in a carriage. 30 services cut could impact this even more.

Moreton Line opens with 650 services, compared to Coast's 325.

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Things to do this week

Dragon play Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday October 28

What's on in Ipswich

Ipswich unites in march for safe world for kids

The streets turn red in one of the previous Walk for Daniel events.

Bruce and Denise continue movement

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, one of the UK’s most loved comedy writers, has died at the age of 93 after a short illness.

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Festival blooms with Jacaranda trees

BLOOMING GOOD: Cr Paul Tully with the Goodna Jacarandas, in bloom ahead of the upcoming Jacaranda Festival.

This year's festival gets under way on Friday

Things to do this week

Dragon play Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday October 28

What's on in Ipswich

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Singer the controversial winner of literature Nobel

WAITING FOR IT&#39;S VERY FIRST FAMILY

30 Bottlebrush Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location. This brand new home is truly impressive and attractively...

PRICE REDUCED, BRING INTEREST, OWNERS MOTIVATED!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 $479,000

STYLISH, SPACIOUS AND TICKS ALL THE BOXES! MAKE NO MISTAKES, OWNERS ARE RELOCATING - THIS WILL BE SOLD! Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

NEAT AND TIDY IN A GREAT STREET

10 Mark Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000...

This perfectly presented home is situated in a very good street, representing great value for today's lifestyle. Offering: - 4 Large built in bedrooms with...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $579,000...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

STYLISH 5 BEDROOMS + 4 CAR FAMILY HOME

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

PERFECT RENOVATOR IN IDEAL POSITION

13 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $239,000 neg.

If it's position you are after, this is perfect... right near all the action but up a very quiet and peaceful street. This is the first time the property will be...

Tranquillity at Tarome

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $665,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

ONE FOR THE HORSE LOVERS

69 Panorama Drive, Roadvale 4310

Rural 3 1 4 $459,000...

Located in the very scenic country town of Roadvale . An easy 20 minute drive to Ipswich and Amberley Air Base, 10 minutes to Boonah and 60 minutes to...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.