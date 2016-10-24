New didgeridoo program reaches out to Ipswich men

DEADLY IDEA: A new program, Didgeridoo Healing, has been launched at Ipswich Hospital headed up by Indigenous Health Co-ordinator Trevor Fourmile.

A NEW program combining culture, art and music has been launched at Ipswich Hospital.

In a bid to encourage more indigenous people to access health services, Indigenous Health Co-ordinator Trevor Fourmile has started teaching people to play the didgeridoo.

The program, Didgeridoo Healing, held its first session last week and Mr Fourmile, a Gimuiwallabarra man from the Yidinji nation in the Cairns area, said it's a way to reach the community.

Unfortunately if you're a woman, this isn't your opportunity to pick up a new skill.

The program is specifically for men and boys given in indigenous culture women aren't allowed to play the didgeridoo.

"There are different reasons in different groups such as the belief that if a woman touches the instrument she will fall pregnant, or not be able to fall pregnant," Mr Fourmile said.

"The program is about health intervention; we're trying to provide a cultural experience and create role models for our community."

Mr Fourmile is hoping the program, which still needs funding, will raise awareness about behaviours and habits that lead to chronic conditions, while giving people useful information about services they can access.

"There are two groups, kids and adults. With the kids we are trying to develop them to be role models for others in their community."

There are 10 children and five adults already involved in the program and other than playing the didgeridoo, they will also have to paint the instruments adding another layer of cultural engagement.

Mr Fourmile said chronic illnesses are a growing problem in the indigenous community, in particular diabetes.

"We're really focusing on heart health and diabetes," Mr Fourmile said.

"We're having a lot of kids diagnosed with diabetes type 2 and it's about helping them understand how these illnesses develop and where they can get help."

Mr Fourmile is hoping the pilot program is successful enough to secure funding for next year.

Anyone wanting to participate in the program or help with funding, should contact Ipswich Health Plaza on 3817 2444.