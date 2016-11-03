29°
New development brings up serious koala concern

Andrew Korner
| 3rd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
CLEAR THE WAY: Rachel Grant, June Jefferd, Jane Donovan and Melissa Want want to ensure a significant area of bushland is set aside for wildlife.
CLEAR THE WAY: Rachel Grant, June Jefferd, Jane Donovan and Melissa Want want to ensure a significant area of bushland is set aside for wildlife. Andrew Korner

SHE came to enjoy the serenity of the tall gum trees, the wildlife and the friendly neighbourhood.

Fast forward 15 years, and Bellbird Park resident Rachel Grant is seeing her home among the gum trees come crashing down.

Clearing is well underway for a large residential development near Mrs Grant's house on Moonyean St.

In a relatively short period of time, what was once hectares of thick scrub has been reduced to mulch and bare soil.

While the impending change in character of her suburb is one concern, there is a more immediate threat that Mrs Grant and her neighbours are worried about, and that is the threat to the local koala population.

Several residents claim that they regularly see koalas living in the area that is being cleared to make way for the Brentwood Forest estate.

Mrs Grant has photographed a koala in the tree next to her house, which remains standing, but there is evidence - including claw marks and droppings - to suggest koalas were also thriving in the area that has been cleared.

A koala in a tree next to Rachel Grant&#39;s home.
A koala in a tree next to Rachel Grant's home. Contributed

"We have regularly seen koalas in the corridor (between our houses and the new estate)," Mrs Grant said.

"On October 25 excavators came and cleared a significant patch of this corridor.

"My neighbour Grant Derksen ran out and managed to stop the excavators for a few hours.

"Mr Derksen claimed that two koalas came running out of the bush while the clearing was being conducted."

Residents contacted Councillor Paul Tully's office and two council officers were dispatched to investigate, however the cleaning resumed later in the afternoon.

Although not overly happy with the extent of the new development, Mrs Grant said residents would be happy if Ipswich City Council could promise them that a nature corridor could be preserved for koalas and other wildlife.

In response to several questions from the QT, Ipswich City Council Planning Development and Heritage Committee spokesman Andrew Antoniolli said said there were plans to preserve corridors for the koalas.

Brentwood development
Brentwood development Hyder Consulting

"The Australian Government, having principal responsibility for protection of koala species, has granted approval for the works under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act," Cr Antoniolli said.

"Importantly, no clearing has occurred in the actual open space corridors associated with Happy Jack Gully and Woogaroo Creek.

"The only exception has been for stormwater infrastructure close to the Happy Jack Gully as well as provide for a bio-retention basin to improve water quality. This area is required to be revegetated by the developer.

"These important bushland and wildlife corridors will be retained and ultimately transferred to council's ownership."

Despite the undisputed presence of koalas in the area, Bellbird Park's bushland is not included in the South East Queensland Koala Conservation State Planning Regulatory Provisions.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said the local government was required under State Planning Policy to ensure their planning schemes valued and protected wildlife.

Developers are required to have a koala spotter on site; it is understood a wildlife spotter was involved.

"No tree in which a koala is present, and no tree with a crown overlapping a tree in which a koala is present, may be cleared," the spokesperson said. "Clearing activities must occur in a sequential way, ensuring that any koala on the area being cleared have enough time to move out of the clearing site."

Shadow Minister for Environment and Heritage Protection, Christian Rowan, said he was concerned that the approval process was not up to scratch.

"We all know that the biggest threat to koalas is the loss of habitat," Dr Rowan said. "Disease, cat and dog attacks and road trauma all come about due to koalas being displaced, and if this continues we will see a further decline in koala populations.

"What is happening in Bellbird Park is worrying, if it is substantiated. I think there is a broader issue here of how the approval process takes place when there are koalas involved."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bellbird park environment koala conservation koalas

New development brings up serious koala concern

