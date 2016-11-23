New day for farmers markets in Ipswich CBD

FARMERS will be bringing their fresh produce into Ipswich early this week.

Instead of holding their regular markets on Saturday, the mall will be filled with fruit and vegetables fresh off the farm on Thursday.

The new day is a permanent change with organiser and Laidley farmer Francine Devine saying there were already too many events on Saturdays.

"We're hoping by changing to Thursday we will have a better chance of bringing more people into the CBD," Ms Devine said.

The markets will run from 2pm to 7pm, giving residents plenty of time to drop in after work.

There will be more than 20 stalls, live music, raffles as well as the fresh fruit and vegetables.