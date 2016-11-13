New club's birth was a real hit with city sports fanatics

A MEETING to form a Lawn Tennis Club was held in Ipswich on April 25, 1890. Elected to office were Messrs A H Barlow M.L.A. Patron; J M Gillespie and E Bostock, Vice Presidents H S Cribb secretary and P. A O'Sullivan treasurer, committee members were Messrs Graham Hewett, W Craig R McGill, John H Foote and G B McGill.

The first match of the newly formed Ipswich Lawn Tennis Club was against a Grammar School 6 on Mr P A O'Sullivan courts at Woodend in May 1890

In 1902 the Ipswich Lawn Tennis Club members held a meeting in Mr T A F Darkers rooms Brisbane St, Ipswich on June 3 for the purpose of forming a Ping-Pong Club.

Subscription was 2/6 a year for individual members and 4/- a family.

Each member had to provide their own racquet and balls.

At a meeting on February 1, 1906 a discussion took place regarding the forming of a local tennis association.

The general opinion was that the West Moreton Tennis Association be formed.

In 1909 it was reported that an ant bed tennis court which had been laid down in Queens Park by members of St Stephens Presbyterian Tennis Club was officially opened by the Mayor Ald J Cooper.

The court was situated at the North West corner of the Park and joint secretaries were Malcolm Campbell and S T Litte.

Miss Thornton became captain of the women's tennis players in April 1911.

Membership fees for the Ipswich Tennis Club Association in 1912 were - Men 1 pound, women 12/6; family tickets 1 pound for the first member, 15/- second members and all other members 12/6 each.

MR ISAAC HAM - EX-MAYOR

The life of a former Mayor of Ipswich ended in August 1941.

Mr Ham had in 1886 come to Australia and taken up residence in Ipswich.

He worked at the Mihi Coal mine North Ipswich but he met with a serious accident which resulted in a badly broken leg.

Upon his recovery he entered business as a baker, confectioner and restaurant proprietor in Nicholas Street.

In 1903 Mr Ham was elected an Alderman of the City and in 1905 became Mayor.

He also took an active interest in the Queensland Pastoral & Agricultural Society (his chief hobbies being dogs and fowls) the Chamber of Commerce, as a past Master of the Caledonian Lodge and was a grand master Deputy.

Later he became Deputy Grand Master for Queensland.

In the early 1920's Mr Ham went to live in Brisbane and set up business as a baker and pastry cook in George Street.

He was elected to the Toowong Council and became a member of the Auchenflower Bowling and the Methodist Church.

He, some years later acquired a farming property at Mr. Walker where he established a jersey stud.

When news of his death was received in Ipswich, flags at the town hall and memorial hall were set at half-mast in respect to the memory of one who had been a useful and enterprising citizen.

FIRST LIFE MEMBER (St. Helens)

The honour of being the first Life Member of St Helens Soccer Club was awarded to "Suddy" Davis who had for many years served as the club's secretary.

He received the honour on February 1, 1950.

RIGHT: Mr C.W.L Heiner, Mayor of Ipswich in 1902.

ALD. C. W. L HEINER

Ald C W. L Heiner first entered the Ipswich Municipal Council in 1900 and was the second native born ipswichian to occupy the Mayoral Chair in 1902.

Mr Heiner's school career was commenced at the North Ipswich State School when the Head Teacher was Mr George Harrop.

From State School Mr Heiner became a student at the Ipswich Grammar School where from 1881 to 1885 he proved to be a brilliant scholar gaining the Trustees (Thorn and Tiffin Scholarships) as well as junior and senior (first) Sydney University Certificate.

Subsequently he was articled to Mr A. M Drysdale as well-known solicitor of Ipswich and then was assigned to the firm of Messrs Ruthning and Byram Solicitors of Brisbane from where he gained his solicitors examinations with honours.

Following this he commenced practice in Ipswich and became a senior partner of the firm Messrs Heiner & Miller.

Mr Heiner was one of the most enthusiastic and prominent cricketers in Ipswich for some years.